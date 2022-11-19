Colorado State vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Colorado State vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Colorado State vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Colorado State (2-8), Air Force (7-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Colorado State Will Win

The run defense hasn’t been bad.

The wins and success aren’t there, but to have any shot of hanging with Air Force the defensive front has to avoid getting ripped to shreds. That might happen – Air Force has the best rushing attack in the nation – but the Rams have allowed fewer than 150 yards in three of the last four games.

Meanwhile, the passing game has cranked it up with two of its best games of the year – it’s going to stretch the Air Force secondary a bit – but …

– Bowl Projections | 10 Best Picks Against the Spread

Why Air Force Will Win

The Air Force ground game really is just that good. It’s not slowing down.

It’s coming off its fifth 400-yard rushing day of the year after rolling through New Mexico for 421 yards and four scores averaging six yards per carry.

Yeah, Colorado State’s defense hasn’t been bad lately, but Boise State was able to run well, Utah State averaged over five yards per carry, and it hasn’t seen anything like it’s about to deal with.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Air Force will be Air Force at home.

It’s a local battle – just 130 miles between the two schools – but that won’t matter. The Falcons will run, and run some more, controlling the clock from the start and keeping the Ram passing game from going off.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Colorado State vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 38, Colorado State 13

Line: Air Force -21.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Colorado State vs Air Force Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams