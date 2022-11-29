College Football Schedule Scoreboard Predictions Championship Week

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for the 2022 Championship Week
College Football Championship Week Schedule
ACC Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 74-34, ATS 60-46-2, o/u 69-38-1
Saturday, December 3
Clemson vs North Carolina
8:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -7.5, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: COMING
American Athletic Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 69-20, ATS 53-36, o/u 54-35
Saturday, December 3
UCF at Tulane
4:00 ABC
Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Big Ten Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 83-22, ATS 65-38, o/u 57-45
Saturday, December 3
Purdue vs Michigan
8:00 FOX
Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING
Big 12 Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 50-25, ATS 32-41-2, o/u 48-28
Saturday, December 3
Kansas State vs TCU
12:00 ABC
Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Conference USA Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 64-21, ATS 40-45, o/u 51-34
Friday, December 2
North Texas at UTSA
7:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: UTSA -8.5, o/u: 67.5
Final Score: COMING
Independents
Independent Results So Far
Straight Up 51-26, ATS 36-39, o/u 45-30
Saturday, December 10
Army vs Navy
3:00 CBS
Line:Army -3, o/u: TBA
Final Score: COMING
MAC Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 61-34, ATS 53-40-1, o/u 53-42-1
Friday, December 2
Akron at Buffalo
1:00, TV TBA
Line: Buffalo -12.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, December 3
MAC Championship: Toledo vs Ohio
12:00, ESPN
Line: Toledo -1.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Mountain West Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 75-20, ATS 46-49, o/u 47-48
Saturday, December 3
Fresno State at Boise State
4:00 FOX
Line: Boise State -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
Pac-12 Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 69-20, ATS 43-46, o/u 42-48
Friday, December 2
Utah vs USC
8:00 ESPN
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
SEC Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 83-31, ATS 68-45, o/u 56-55
Saturday, December 3
LSU vs Georgia
4:00 CBS
Line: Georgia -18.5, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING
Sun Belt Conference Championship
Results So Far
Straight Up 80-37, ATS 61-55, o/u 68-47
Saturday, December 3
Coastal Carolina at Troy
3:30 ESPN
Line: Troy -10.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING
