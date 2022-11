College Football Schedule Predictions Scoreboard Lines TV Week 13

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

ACC College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 71-29, ATS 54-44-2, o/u 64-35-1

Friday, November 25

NC State at North Carolina

3:30 ABC

Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

Florida at Florida State

7:30 ABC

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 58

Final Score: COMING

Virginia at Virginia Tech

TBA

Line: Virginia Tech -1.5, o/u: 40

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Georgia Tech at Georgia

12:00 ESPN

Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 49

Final Score: COMING

South Carolina at Clemson

12:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 50

Final Score: COMING

Louisiana at Kentucky

3:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 43

Final Score: COMING

Wake Forest at Duke

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Wake Forest -4, o/u: 67

Final Score: COMING

Syracuse at Boston College

7:30 ESPN3

Line: Syracuse -10, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: COMING

Pitt at Miami

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -6.5 o/u: 44

Final Score: COMING

