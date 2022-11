College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 9

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 9 for all 131 teams with results and remaining schedules.

Let’s let November sort it all out.

Tennessee at Georgia. Alabama at LSU. Clemson at Notre Dame. That’s just next week, and it’ll keep getting more and more intense the rest of the way.

For now you can take the top five teams, shuffle them up, and you probably have the right order, but from 1 to 131 it’s becoming a wild puzzle to put together.

The Sun Belt has gone crazy. The Mountain West is starting to become clear, but good luck figuring out the SEC after getting past the stars up top. The Pac-12 is relatively cut-and-dry, but the ACC is all over the place.

How much do you crush Stanford for its 3-5 record when all of the losses were to terrific teams ranked higher to go along with a win at Notre Dame? How about trying to judge a Texas A&M squad that might be a hot mess, but is still competitive. How about Florida, with wins over Utah and Missouri to go along with losses to Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and LSU?

Here we go. Before November kicks in …

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 9

– Week 9 Scoreboard, how the predictions went

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 9

131 UMass (1-7)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Last Week: New Mexico State 23, UMass 13

Week 10: at UConn (Nov. 4)

Week 11: at Arkansas State

Week 12: at Texas A&M

Week 13: Army

130 Akron (1-8)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Last Week: Miami University 27, Akron 9

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11: Eastern Michigan

Week 12: at Buffalo

Week 13: at Northern Illinois

129 Nevada (2-7)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Last Week: San Jose State 35, Nevada 28

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11: Boise State

Week 12: Fresno State

Week 13: at UNLV

128 Hawaii (2-7)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Last Week: Wyoming 27, Hawaii 20

Week 10: at Fresno State

Week 11: Utah State

Week 12: UNLV

Week 13: at San Jose State

127 Colorado State (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Last Week: Boise State 49, Colorado State 10

Week 10: at San Jose State

Week 11: Wyoming

Week 12: at Air Force

Week 13: New Mexico

126 Temple (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Last Week: Navy 27, Temple 20 OT

Week 10: USF

Week 11: at Houston

Week 12: Cincinnati

Week 13: East Carolina

125 New Mexico (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: at Utah State

Week 11: at Air Force

Week 12: San Diego State

Week 13: at Colorado State

124 New Mexico State (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Last Week: New Mexico State 23, UMass 13

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11: Lamar

Week 12: at Missouri

Week 13: at Liberty

123 Central Michigan (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: Northern Illinois

Week 11: Buffalo

Week 12: Western Michigan

Week 13: at Eastern Michigan

122 ULM (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: Texas State

Week 11: at Georgia State

Week 12: at Troy

Week 13: Southern Miss

121 Arkansas State (2-7)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Last Week: South Alabama 31, Arkansas State 3

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11: UMass

Week 12: at Texas State

Week 13: Troy

120 Charlotte (2-7)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Last Week: Charlotte 56, Rice 23

Week 10: WKU

Week 11: at Middle Tennessee

Week 12: Louisiana Tech

Week 13: OPEN DATE

119 Texas State (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: at ULM

Week 11: at South Alabama

Week 12: Arkansas State

Week 13: Louisiana

118 Northern Illinois (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: Central Michigan

Week 11: Central Michigan

Week 12: Miami University

Week 13: Akron

117 Louisiana Tech (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 98

Last Week: FIU 42, Louisiana Tech 2OT

Week 10: Middle Tennessee

Week 11: at UTSA

Week 12: at Charlotte

Week 13: UAB

116 FIU (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Last Week: FIU 42, Louisiana Tech 2OT

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11: Florida Atlantic

Week 12: at UTEP

Week 13: Middle Tennessee

115 UTEP (4-5)

Last Week Ranking: 99

Last Week: Middle Tennessee 24, UTEP 13

Week 10: at Rice

Week 11: at Rice

Week 12: FIU

Week 13: at UTSA

114 Boston College (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 86

Last Week: UConn 13, Boston College 3

Week 10: Duke

Week 11: at NC State

Week 12: at Notre Dame

Week 13: Syracuse

113 UConn (4-5)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Last Week: UConn 13, Boston College 3

Week 10: UMass (Nov. 4)

Week 11: Liberty

Week 12: at Army

Week 13: OPEN DATE

112 Western Michigan (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: at Bowling Green

Week 11: Northern Illinois

Week 12: at Central Michigan

Week 13: Toledo

111 Bowling Green (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: Western Michigan

Week 11: Kent State

Week 12: at Toledo

Week 13: at Ohio

110 Utah State (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: New Mexico

Week 11: at Hawaii

Week 12: San Jose State

Week 13: at Boise State

109 Northwestern (1-7)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Last Week: Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Week 10: Ohio State

Week 11: at Minnesota

Week 12: at Purdue

Week 13: Illinois

108 Army (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: Air Force (in Arlington)

Week 11: Air Force

Week 12: UConn

Week 13: at UMass

107 Kent State (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: Ball State

Week 11: at Bowling Green

Week 12: Eastern Michigan

Week 13: at Buffalo

106 Ball State (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: at Kent State

Week 11: at Toledo

Week 12: Ohio

Week 13: at Miami University

105 Eastern Michigan (5-4)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Last Week: Toledo 27, Eastern Michigan 24

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11: at Akron

Week 12: at Kent State

Week 13: Central Michigan

104 Miami University (4-5)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Last Week: Miami University 27, Akron 9

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11: Ohio

Week 12: at Northern Illinois

Week 13: Ball State

103 Rice (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 97

Last Week: Charlotte 56, Rice 23

Week 10: UTEP

Week 11: at WKU

Week 12: UTSA

Week 13: at North Texas

102 Louisiana (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 94

Last Week: Southern Miss 39, Louisiana 24

Week 10: Troy

Week 11: Georgia Southern

Week 12: at Florida State

Week 13: at Texas State

101 James Madison (5-2)

Last Week Ranking: 92

Last Week: OPEN DATE

Week 10: at Louisville

Week 11: at Old Dominion

Week 12: Georgia State

Week 13: Coastal Carolina

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 9

