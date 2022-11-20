College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 12

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 12 for all 131 teams with results and remaining schedules.
What exactly are we supposed to do with Tennessee in the latest round of college football rankings?
It blew out LSU at LSU, it beat Alabama, it was rolling on through the season with the most acceptable of losses – at Georgia – as the lone blemish, and then it had a very, very bad night.
The blowout loss to South Carolina is only part of the twists in a shockingly strange weekend. Several teams played like they were getting through the day to get to the showdown next weekend, USC and Oregon gutted out two massive wins over UCLA and Utah, respectively, and TCU once again showed that it knows how to find ways to win better than just about anyone this season.
For now, we’ll give a little too much credit for USC rising up and pulling off the shootout win over the Bruins – and won’t punish Tennessee too much – but like we do every week we’ll change things wildly over the final few weeks as needed.
College Football Rankings: CFN Week 12
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 12
131 UMass (1-10)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 12: Texas A&M 20, UMass 3
Week 13: Army
130 Akron (1-9)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 12: at Buffalo (postponed indefinitely)
Week 13: at Northern Illinois
129 Nevada (2-9)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 12: Fresno State 41, Nevada 14
Week 13: at UNLV
128 New Mexico (2-9)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 12: San Diego State 34, New Mexico 10
Week 13: at Colorado State
127 New Mexico State (4-6)
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 12: Missouri 45, New Mexico State 14
Week 13: at Liberty
126 Louisiana Tech (3-8)
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 12: Charlotte 26, Lousiana Tech 21
Week 13: UAB
125 USF (1-10)
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 12: Tulsa 48, USF 42
Week 13: UCF
124 Colorado State (2-9)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 12: Air Force 24, Colorado State 12
Week 13: New Mexico
123 FIU (4-7)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 12: UTEP 40, FIU 6
Week 13: Middle Tennessee
122 Arkansas State (3-8)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 12: Texas State 16, Arkansas State 13
Week 13: Troy
121 Charlotte (3-9)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 12: Charlotte 26, Lousiana Tech 21
Week 13: OPEN DATE
120 Texas State (4-7)
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 12: Texas State 16, Arkansas State 13
Week 13: Louisiana
119 Hawaii (3-9)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 12: Hawaii 31, UNLV 25
Week 13: at San Jose State
118 Temple (3-8)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 12: Cincinnati 23, Temple 3
Week 13: East Carolina
117 Western Michigan (4-7)
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 12: Western Michigan 12, Central Michigan 10
Week 13: Toledo
116 Northern Illinois (3-8)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 12: Miami University 29, Northern Illinois 23
Week 13: Akron
115 Ball State (5-6)
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 12: Ohio 32, Ball State 18
Week 13: at Miami University
114 Central Michigan (4-7)
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 12: Western Michigan 12, Central Michigan 10
Week 13: at Eastern Michigan
113 Georgia Southern (5-6)
Last Week Ranking: 100
Week 12: Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10
Week 13: Appalachian State
112 ULM (4-7)
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 12: Troy 34, ULM 16
Week 13: Southern Miss
111 UNLV (4-7)
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 12: Hawaii 31, UNLV 25
Week 13: Nevada
110 UTEP (5-6)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 12: UTEP 40, FIU 6
Week 13: at UTSA
109 Rice (6-5)
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 12: UTSA 41, Rice 7
Week 13: at North Texas
108 Kent State (4-7)
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 12: Eastern Michigan 31, Kent State 24
Week 13: at Buffalo
107 Louisiana (5-6)
Last Week Ranking: 98
Week 12: Florida State 49, Louisiana 17
Week 13: at Texas State
106 Northwestern (1-10)
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 12: Purdue 17, Northwestern 9
Week 13: Illinois
105 Middle Tennessee (6-5)
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 12: Middle Tennessee 49, Florida Atlantic 21
Week 13: at FIU
104 Miami University (5-6)
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 12: Miami University 29, Northern Illinois 23
Week 13: Ball State
103 Bowling Green (6-5)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 12: Bowling Green 42, Toledo 35
Week 13: at Ohio
102 Old Dominion (3-8)
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 12: Appalachian State 27, Old Dominion 14
Week 13: at South Alabama
101 Buffalo (5-5)
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 12: Akron (postponed indefinitely)
Week 13: Kent State
