College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 12

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 12 for all 131 teams with results and remaining schedules.

What exactly are we supposed to do with Tennessee in the latest round of college football rankings?

It blew out LSU at LSU, it beat Alabama, it was rolling on through the season with the most acceptable of losses – at Georgia – as the lone blemish, and then it had a very, very bad night.

The blowout loss to South Carolina is only part of the twists in a shockingly strange weekend. Several teams played like they were getting through the day to get to the showdown next weekend, USC and Oregon gutted out two massive wins over UCLA and Utah, respectively, and TCU once again showed that it knows how to find ways to win better than just about anyone this season.

For now, we’ll give a little too much credit for USC rising up and pulling off the shootout win over the Bruins – and won’t punish Tennessee too much – but like we do every week we’ll change things wildly over the final few weeks as needed.

College Football Rankings: CFN Week 12

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 12

131 UMass (1-10)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 12: Texas A&M 20, UMass 3

Week 13: Army

130 Akron (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 12: at Buffalo (postponed indefinitely)

Week 13: at Northern Illinois

129 Nevada (2-9)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 12: Fresno State 41, Nevada 14

Week 13: at UNLV

128 New Mexico (2-9)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 12: San Diego State 34, New Mexico 10

Week 13: at Colorado State

127 New Mexico State (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 12: Missouri 45, New Mexico State 14

Week 13: at Liberty

126 Louisiana Tech (3-8)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 12: Charlotte 26, Lousiana Tech 21

Week 13: UAB

125 USF (1-10)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 12: Tulsa 48, USF 42

Week 13: UCF

124 Colorado State (2-9)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 12: Air Force 24, Colorado State 12

Week 13: New Mexico

123 FIU (4-7)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 12: UTEP 40, FIU 6

Week 13: Middle Tennessee

122 Arkansas State (3-8)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 12: Texas State 16, Arkansas State 13

Week 13: Troy

121 Charlotte (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 12: Charlotte 26, Lousiana Tech 21

Week 13: OPEN DATE

120 Texas State (4-7)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 12: Texas State 16, Arkansas State 13

Week 13: Louisiana

119 Hawaii (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 12: Hawaii 31, UNLV 25

Week 13: at San Jose State

118 Temple (3-8)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 12: Cincinnati 23, Temple 3

Week 13: East Carolina

117 Western Michigan (4-7)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 12: Western Michigan 12, Central Michigan 10

Week 13: Toledo

116 Northern Illinois (3-8)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 12: Miami University 29, Northern Illinois 23

Week 13: Akron

115 Ball State (5-6)

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 12: Ohio 32, Ball State 18

Week 13: at Miami University

114 Central Michigan (4-7)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 12: Western Michigan 12, Central Michigan 10

Week 13: at Eastern Michigan

113 Georgia Southern (5-6)

Last Week Ranking: 100

Week 12: Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10

Week 13: Appalachian State

112 ULM (4-7)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 12: Troy 34, ULM 16

Week 13: Southern Miss

111 UNLV (4-7)

Last Week Ranking: 93

Week 12: Hawaii 31, UNLV 25

Week 13: Nevada

110 UTEP (5-6)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 12: UTEP 40, FIU 6

Week 13: at UTSA

109 Rice (6-5)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 12: UTSA 41, Rice 7

Week 13: at North Texas

108 Kent State (4-7)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 12: Eastern Michigan 31, Kent State 24

Week 13: at Buffalo

107 Louisiana (5-6)

Last Week Ranking: 98

Week 12: Florida State 49, Louisiana 17

Week 13: at Texas State

106 Northwestern (1-10)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 12: Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

Week 13: Illinois

105 Middle Tennessee (6-5)

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 12: Middle Tennessee 49, Florida Atlantic 21

Week 13: at FIU

104 Miami University (5-6)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 12: Miami University 29, Northern Illinois 23

Week 13: Ball State

103 Bowling Green (6-5)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 12: Bowling Green 42, Toledo 35

Week 13: at Ohio

102 Old Dominion (3-8)

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 12: Appalachian State 27, Old Dominion 14

Week 13: at South Alabama

101 Buffalo (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 12: Akron (postponed indefinitely)

Week 13: Kent State

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 12

