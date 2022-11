College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 11

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 11 for all 131 teams with results and remaining schedules.

Last week was easy. This week really, really wasn’t.

At this point in the season it’s all about who’s playing well now while also putting together the entirety of the puzzle.

And then the Pac-12 imploded.

Week 1 doesn’t exactly mean as much as Week 11, but it’s acknowledged and it’s all in the mix.

There are some massive shifts this week with Arizona, Vanderbilt, and even Boston College shocking the world. UConn beating Liberty was a big part of the fun, too.

With just a few weeks to go, here are the CFN college football rankings from 1 to 131.

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 11

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 11

131 UMass (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 11: Arkansas State 35, UMass 33

Week 12: at Texas A&M

Week 13: Army

130 Akron (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 11: Eastern Michigan 34, Akron 28

Week 12: at Buffalo

Week 13: at Northern Illinois

129 Nevada (2-8)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 11: Boise State 41, Nevada 3

Week 12: Fresno State

Week 13: at UNLV

128 Hawaii (2-9)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 11: Utah State 41, Hawaii 34

Week 12: UNLV

Week 13: at San Jose State

127 USF (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 11: SMU 41, USF 23

Week 12: at Tulsa

Week 13: UCF

126 New Mexico (2-8)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 11: Air Force 35, New Mexico 3

Week 12: San Diego State

Week 13: at Colorado State

125 New Mexico State (4-5)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 11: New Mexico State 51, Lamar 14

Week 12: at Missouri

Week 13: at Liberty

124 Colorado State (2-8)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 11: Wyoming 14, Colorado State 13

Week 12: at Air Force

Week 13: New Mexico

123 Charlotte (2-9)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 11: Middle Tennessee 24, Charlotte 14

Week 12: Louisiana Tech

Week 13: OPEN DATE

122 FIU (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 11: Florida Atlantic 52, FIU 7

Week 12: at UTEP

Week 13: Middle Tennessee

121 Texas State (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 11: South Alabama 38, Texas State 21

Week 12: Arkansas State

Week 13: Louisiana

120 Arkansas State (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 11: Arkansas State 35, UMass 33

Week 12: at Texas State

Week 13: Troy

118 Temple (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 11: Houston 43, Temple 36

Week 12: Cincinnati

Week 13: East Carolina

117 Western Michigan (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 11: Northern Illinois 24, Western Michigan 21

Week 12: at Central Michigan

Week 13: Toledo

116 Louisiana Tech (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 11: UTSA 51, Louisiana Tech 7

Week 12: at Charlotte

Week 13: UAB

115 Northern Illinois (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 11: Northern Illinois 24, Western Michigan 21

Week 12: Miami University

Week 13: Akron

114 UTEP (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 11: WKU 45, Rice 10

Week 12: FIU

Week 13: at UTSA

113 Central Michigan (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 11: Central Michigan 31, Buffalo 27

Week 12: Western Michigan

Week 13: at Eastern Michigan

112 Northwestern (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 11: Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3

Week 12: at Purdue

Week 13: Illinois

111 ULM (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 11: ULM 31, Georgia State 28

Week 12: at Troy

Week 13: Southern Miss

110 Bowling Green (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 11: Kent State 40, Bowling Green 6

Week 12: at Toledo

Week 13: at Ohio

109 Utah State (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 11: Utah State 41, Hawaii 34

Week 12: San Jose State

Week 13: at Boise State

108 Army (3-6)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 11: Troy 10, Army 9

Week 12: UConn

Week 13: at UMass

107 Rice (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 11: WKU 45, Rice 10

Week 12: UTSA

Week 13: at North Texas

106 Kent State (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 11: Kent State 40, Bowling Green 6

Week 12: Eastern Michigan

Week 13: at Buffalo

105 Miami University (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 11: Ohio 37, Miami University 21

Week 12: at Northern Illinois

Week 13: Ball State

104 Eastern Michigan (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 11: Eastern Michigan 34, Akron 28

Week 12: at Kent State

Week 13: Central Michigan

103 Buffalo (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 11: Central Michigan 31, Buffalo 27

Week 12: Akron

Week 13: Kent State

102 Old Dominion (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 91

Week 11: James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3

Week 12: at Appalachian State

Week 13: at South Alabama

101 Middle Tennessee (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 11: Middle Tennessee 24, Charlotte 14

Week 12: Florida Atlantic

Week 13: at FIU

