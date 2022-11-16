College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Week 3 November 15

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the third round of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings? 

25. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-2 (NR)

24. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (16)

23. Oregon State Beavers 7-3 (NR)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (NR)

21. Tulane Green Wave 8-2 (17)

20. UCF Knights 8-2 (22)

19. Florida State Seminoles 7-3 (23)

18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 (20)

17. Washington Huskies 8-2 (25)

16. UCLA Bruins 8-2 (12)

15. Kansas State Wildcats 7-3 (19)

14. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (11)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-1 (15)

12. Oregon Ducks 8-2 (6)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 (14)

10. Utah Utes 8-2 (13)

9. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (10)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-2 (9)

7. USC Trojans 9-1 (8)

6. LSU Tigers 8-2 (7)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 (5)

4. TCU Horned Frogs 10-0 (4)

3. Michigan Wolverines 10-0 (3)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

