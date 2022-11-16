How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the third round of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings?

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Week 3, November 15

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

25. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-2 (NR)

24. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (16)

23. Oregon State Beavers 7-3 (NR)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (NR)

21. Tulane Green Wave 8-2 (17)

– Bowl Eligibility: Where does every team stand?

20. UCF Knights 8-2 (22)

19. Florida State Seminoles 7-3 (23)

18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 (20)

17. Washington Huskies 8-2 (25)

16. UCLA Bruins 8-2 (12)

– AP Poll Week 12

15. Kansas State Wildcats 7-3 (19)

14. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (11)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-1 (15)

12. Oregon Ducks 8-2 (6)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 (14)

– CFN Rankings 1-131: Week 11

10. Utah Utes 8-2 (13)

9. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (10)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-2 (9)

7. USC Trojans 9-1 (8)

6. LSU Tigers 8-2 (7)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 (5)

– How do the 9 teams still alive for the CFP rank?

4. TCU Horned Frogs 10-0 (4)

3. Michigan Wolverines 10-0 (3)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings