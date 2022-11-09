How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the second round of the 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings?

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 2, November 8

25. Washington Huskies 7-2 (NR)

24. Kentucky Wildcats 6-3 (NR)

23. Florida State Seminoles 6-3 (NR)

22. UCF Knights 7-2 (25)

21. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 (16)

20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 (NR)

19. Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 (13)

18. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (24)

17. Tulane Green Wave 8-1 (19)

16. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (22)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 (17)

14. Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 (15)

13. Utah Utes 7-2 (14)

12. UCLA Bruins 8-1 (12)

11. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (11)

10. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (4)

9. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 (6)

8. USC Trojans 8-1 (9)

7. LSU Tigers 7-2 (10)

6. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (8)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 (1)

4. TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 (7)

3. Michigan Wolverines 9-0 (5)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (3)

