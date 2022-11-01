How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the first round of the 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings?
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 1, November 1
25. Washington Huskies 6-2
24. Florida State Seminoles 5-3
25. UCF Knights 6-2
24. Texas Longhorns 5-3
23. Oregon State Beavers 6-2
22. NC State Wolfpack 6-2
21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2
20. Syracuse Orange 6-2
19. Tulane Green Wave 7-1
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2
17. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1
16. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-1
15. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-2
14. Utah Utes 6-2
13. Kansas State Wildcats 6-2
12. UCLA Bruins 7-1
11. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1
10. LSU Tigers 6-2
9. USC Trojans 7-1
8. Oregon Ducks 7-1
7. TCU Horned Frogs 8-0
6. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1
5. Michigan Wolverines 8-0
4. Clemson Tigers 8-0
3. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0
1. Tennessee Volunteers 8-0
