College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction Week 3, November 15

By November 13, 2022 2:19 am

What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s the predicted best guess on the third 2022 CFP Top 25.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night, November 15th. This is our prediction and projection of what the top 25 might be.

25. Texas Longhorns 6-4 (18)

24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 (NR)

23. Minnesota Golden Gophers 7-3 (NR)

22. Oregon State Beavers 7-3 (NR)

21. Tulane Green Wave 8-2 (17)

20. Florida State Seminoles 7-3 (23)

19. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 (20)

18. Kansas State Wildcats 7-3 (19)

17. UCF Knights 8-2 (22)

16. Washington Huskies 8-2 (25)

15. Utah Utes 8-2 (13)

14. UCLA Bruins 8-2 (12)

13. Oregon Ducks 8-2 (6)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (11)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 (14)

10. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-1 (15)

9. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (10)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-2 (9)

7. USC Trojans 9-1 (8)

6. LSU Tigers 8-2 (7)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 (5)

4. TCU Horned Frogs 10-0 (4)

3. Michigan Wolverines 10-0 (2)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

