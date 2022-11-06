College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction Week 2, November 8

What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s the predicted best guess on the second 2022 CFP Top 25.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 2, November 8
Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night, November 8th. This is our prediction and projection of what the top 25 might be.
25. Florida State Seminoles 6-3 (NR)
24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 (NR)
23. Kentucky Wildcats 6-3 (NR)
23. Liberty Flames 8-1 (NR)
21. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (24)
20. UCF Knights 7-2 (25)
19. Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 (13)
18. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 (16)
17. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (22)
16. Tulane Green Wave 8-1 (19)
15. Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 (15)
14. Utah Utes 7-2 (14)
13. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 (17)
12. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 (6)
11. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (4)
10. UCLA Bruins 8-1 (12)
9. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (11)
8. LSU Tigers 7-2 (10)
7. USC Trojans 8-1 (9)
6. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (8)
5. Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 (1)
4. TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 (7)
3. Michigan Wolverines 9-0 (5)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (3)
