College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 29: One More To Go

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 29
25. NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (NR)
24. Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (NR)
23. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (17)
22. UCF Knights 9-3 (22)
21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (15)
20. Texas Longhorns 8-4 (23)
19. South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (NR)
18. Tulane Green Wave 10-2 (19)
17. UCLA Bruins 9-3 (18)
16. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (9)
15. Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (21)
14. LSU Tigers 9-3 (5)
13. Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (16)
12. Washington Huskies 10-2 (13)
11. Utah Utes 9-3 (14)
10. Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 (12)
9. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (8)
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (11)
7. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (10)
6. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (7)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (2)
4. USC Trojans 11-1 (6)
3. TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 (4)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-0 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)
