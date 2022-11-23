How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the fourth round of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings?

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 22

25. Louisville Cardinals 7-4 (NR)

24. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-2 (25)

23. Texas Longhorns 7-4 (NR)

22. UCF Knights 8-3 (20)

21. Oregon State Beavers 7-3 (23)

20. Ole Miss Rebels 8-3 (14)

19. Tulane Green Wave 9-2 (21)

18. UCLA Bruins 8-3 (16)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-2 (13)

16. Florida State Seminoles 8-3 (19)

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-3 (18)

14. Utah Utes 8-3 (10)

13. Washington Huskies 9-2 (NR)

12. Kansas State Wildcats 8-3 (15)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 (11)

10. Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 (5)

9. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (12)

8. Clemson Tigers 10-1 (9)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 (8)

6. USC Trojans 10-1 (7)

5. LSU Tigers 9-2 (6)

4. TCU Horned Frogs 11-0 (4)

3. Michigan Wolverines 11-0 (3)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

