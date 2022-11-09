College Football Playoff Rankings: Think, Know, Believe On Second Top 25

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Think, Know, Believe On Second Top 25

Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Rankings: Think, Know, Believe On Second Top 25

By November 9, 2022 2:23 am

By |

College Football Playoff Rankings: What I think, know, and believe after the second version of the 2022 CFP Top 25 has been released

College Football Playoff Rankings: Think, Know, Believe November 8

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Sorry if this take sucks, it’s not my fault …

It doesn’t really know how to rank Notre Dame, either.

This week, on Kicking the Can Down the Road …

I think … Kansas State is the key team in the current round of rankings.

I know … (4) TCU, (17) Tulane, and (18) Texas have NOTHING else on their respective resumés other than a win over the Wildcats.

I believe … there’s a whole lot of eye-test guessing going on in this week’s version.

I think … everyone thinking (4) TCU is better and more deserving of the top 4 spot than (5) Tennessee or (6) Oregon is pretending to look smart and/or doesn’t want to get honked at by Horned Frog fans.

I know … again, TCU’s best win – according to the College Football Playoff rankings – was against (19) Kansas State. It’s other win over a currently ranked team was against … uhhhhhh … ummmm …

I believe … Tennessee and Oregon each have one loss. Tennessee and Oregon played (1) Georgia. TCU didn’t. There you go.

I think … TCU really is good, and it could absolutely go unbeaten: at Texas, at Baylor, Iowa State, Big 12 Championship.

I know … no way, no how, NO (bleep)ING CHANCE the College Football Playoff committee leaves out an unbeaten Power Five conference champion for anyone else no matter what.

I believe … TCU isn’t going undefeated. Those same people getting all mushy about the Horned Frogs right now will quickly pivot to stumping for 11-1 Tennessee to get in over a 12-1 Big 12 Champion TCU.

I think … until it goes a different direction, and unless there’s an obvious must-take team like 2018 12-0 Notre Dame, the College Football Playoff committee will put a 12-1 Power Five conference champion in the mini-tournament.

I know … that includes (10) Clemson. Yes, it does.

I believe … maybe that includes Clemson. If it goes 12-1, it’ll probably have at least three wins over teams that will finish in the final College Football Playoff top 25.

I think … my conspiracy theory is working that …

I know … the College Football Playoff committee doesn’t know the difference between (8) USC and (12) UCLA.

I believe … the College Football Playoff committee doesn’t get the Pac-12 Network and hasn’t seen an entire USC game.

I think … (7) LSU is going to be whale of a call if it wins out.

I know … it got trucked at home by (5) Tennessee and lost to (23) Florida State, but if the finishing kick is made up of a seven-game winning run of at Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, at Arkansas, UAB (I know, but it’s a game against a likely bowl team), at Texas A&M, and in the SEC Championship against Georgia …

I believe … no way, no how, NO (bleep)ING CHANCE the College Football Playoff committee leaves out the SEC champion.

I think … it doesn’t leave out a two-loss SEC champion.

I know … no two-loss team has ever made it into the College Football Playoff.

I believe … it will be a hard sell to put two-loss LSU – SEC champion or not – in over an 11-1 Tennessee team that won 40-13 in Death Valley.

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Path to the Playoff: Ranking the 20 teams still in the race

I think … (Team A) is 7-2, handed a top eight team its only loss, suffered a tough defeat in the final moment away from home against a team from Florida, and lost on the road in a good battle against a team in the national title hunt.

I know … LSU is 7-2, handed a top eight team its only loss, suffered a tough defeat in the final moment away from home against a team from Florida, and lost at home against a team in the national title hunt.

I believe … (13) Utah shouldn’t get quite the same love and respect (7) LSU is receiving – there isn’t a win over a team like (11) Ole Miss – but it didn’t get destroyed in its own ballpark by 27.

I think … I’m totally lost on (9) Alabama.

I know … it came within a knuckleball field goal and a pick play for a two-point conversion – both walk-off losses – of being the unquestioned 9-0 No. 1 team. I also know it came way too close to losing to Texas and Texas A&M, but …

I believe … as shaky as the Crimson Tide are, they’re playing for the national title if they could somehow get into the playoff – which they won’t.

I think … we’re close to getting Big Ten people talking about the Michigan-Ohio State loser the same way everyone is talking about one-loss Tennessee being in the College Football Playoff mix.

I know … the Michigan-Ohio State loser won’t have the resumé of Tennessee, if it goes 11-1.

I believe … we’re all sort of blowing off that 1) Tennessee needed overtime to get by Pitt, 2) Florida State beat LSU, 3) Alabama just isn’t that good, and 4) there’s a whole lot of love and respect being given to the SEC, just because.

I think … every year there’s one team I swear has compromising pictures of committee members watching other sports on a college football Saturday.

I know … this year, that team is (18) Texas, who has one win over a CFP ranked team – (19) Kansas State – lost to an Oklahoma State squad that has done NOTHING since, and lost to Texas Tech.

I believe … the committee watched Texas play Alabama, saw one quarter of the wipeout of an Oklahoma team that didn’t have QB Dillon Gabriel, and that’s about it.

I think … the College Football Playoff shouldn’t come down to the thoughts and beliefs of a panel of judges that don’t/can’t grasp the entirety of the 131-team puzzle and how it all fits.

I know … the committee’s sincerity in trying to do this right is beyond reproach.

I believe … this thing needs to be expanded already so there’s a way to win your way in.

I think … it’ll be four Power Five conference champions in the College Football Playoff.

I know … there’s going to be a November surprise that’s will screw everything up.

I believe … Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee.

I think … I know it’s all going to be okay.

I know … I believe it’s all going to be okay.

I believe … I think it’s all going to be okay.

Bowl and College Football Playoff projections  

Bowl Projections, Bowls College Football Playoff, CFN, College Football Features, College Football Playoff, College Football Playoff Rankings, News, Week 11

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More Bowl Projections
Home