College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 11

The early college football lines and odds for Week 12 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
College Football Week 12 Opening Lines Early Odds
What are the opening lines for Week 12 of the college football season, and what should they probably be?
Without looking I make a guess at what the opening lines will be, and then go back and add the real ones after to see just how off I am.
College Football Week 12 Lines: Tuesday, November 15
Bowling Green at Toledo
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -14
Actual Line: Toledo -14
Ohio at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -5
Actual Line: Ohio -5.5
College Football Week 12 Lines: Wednesday, November 16
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -4
Actual Line: Kent State -6.5
Miami University at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -2
Actual Line: Northern Illinois -3
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -5.5
Actual Line: Central Michigan -9.5
College Football Week 12 Lines: Thursday, November 17
SMU at Tulane
Fiu Early Guess: Tulane -4
Actual Line: Tulane -2.5
College Football Week 12 Lines: Friday, November 18
USF at Tulsa
Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -10
Actual Line: Tulsa -12
San Diego State at New Mexico
Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -13.5
Actual Line: San Diego State -14.5
College Football Week 12 Lines: Saturday, November 19
Navy at UCF
Fiu Early Guess: UCF -21.5
Actual Line: UCF -17
Illinois at Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -11.5
Actual Line: Michigan -17
TCU at Baylor
Fiu Early Guess: TCU -4
Actual Line: TCU -2
Louisiana at Florida State
Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -23
Actual Line: Florida State -23.5
UMass at Texas A&M
Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -30
Actual Line: Texas A&M -34
Florida at Vanderbilt
Fiu Early Guess: Florida -13.5
Actual Line: Florida -14
UConn at Army
Fiu Early Guess: Army -4.5
Actual Line: Army -8.5
Virginia Tech at Liberty
Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -8.5
Actual Line: Liberty -9.5
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -11
Actual Line: Wisconsin 12.5
Northwestern at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -23.5
Actual Line: Purdue -18.5
Indiana at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -11.5
Actual Line: Michigan State -13
Duke at Pitt
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -7.5
Actual Line: Pitt -7.5
UTSA at Rice
Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -10
Actual Line: UTSA -13.5
Kansas State at West Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -6
Actual Line: Kansas State -6.5
Washington State at Arizona
Fiu Early Guess: Arizona -3.5
Actual Line: Washington State -3.5
Houston at East Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: East Carolina -6.5
Actual Line: East Carolina -6.5