College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 11

The early college football lines and odds for Week 12 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

College Football Week 12 Opening Lines Early Odds

What are the opening lines for Week 12 of the college football season, and what should they probably be?

Without looking I make a guess at what the opening lines will be, and then go back and add the real ones after to see just how off I am.

College Football Week 12 Lines: Tuesday, November 15

Bowling Green at Toledo

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -14

Actual Line: Toledo -14

Ohio at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -5

Actual Line: Ohio -5.5

College Football Week 12 Lines: Wednesday, November 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -4

Actual Line: Kent State -6.5

Miami University at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -2

Actual Line: Northern Illinois -3

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -5.5

Actual Line: Central Michigan -9.5

College Football Week 12 Lines: Thursday, November 17

SMU at Tulane

Fiu Early Guess: Tulane -4

Actual Line: Tulane -2.5

College Football Week 12 Lines: Friday, November 18

USF at Tulsa

Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -10

Actual Line: Tulsa -12

San Diego State at New Mexico

Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -13.5

Actual Line: San Diego State -14.5

College Football Week 12 Lines: Saturday, November 19

Navy at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -21.5

Actual Line: UCF -17

Illinois at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -11.5

Actual Line: Michigan -17

TCU at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -4

Actual Line: TCU -2

Louisiana at Florida State

Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -23

Actual Line: Florida State -23.5

UMass at Texas A&M

Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -30

Actual Line: Texas A&M -34

Florida at Vanderbilt

Fiu Early Guess: Florida -13.5

Actual Line: Florida -14

UConn at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Army -4.5

Actual Line: Army -8.5

Virginia Tech at Liberty

Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -8.5

Actual Line: Liberty -9.5

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -11

Actual Line: Wisconsin 12.5

Northwestern at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -23.5

Actual Line: Purdue -18.5

Indiana at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -11.5

Actual Line: Michigan State -13

Duke at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -7.5

Actual Line: Pitt -7.5

UTSA at Rice

Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -10

Actual Line: UTSA -13.5

Kansas State at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -6

Actual Line: Kansas State -6.5

Washington State at Arizona

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona -3.5

Actual Line: Washington State -3.5

Houston at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: East Carolina -6.5

Actual Line: East Carolina -6.5

