College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 11

The early college football lines and odds for Week 11 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

College Football Week 11 Opening Lines Early Odds

What are the opening lines for Week 11 of the college football season, and what should they probably be?

Every week I give my guess at what first lines will be without looking, and then add them in after to see just how far off my first thoughts are.

College Football Week 11 Lines: Tuesday, November 8

Eastern Michigan at Akron

Fiu Early Guess: Eastern Michigan -5

Actual Line: Eastern Michigan -7

Ohio at Miami University

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -4.5

Actual Line: Ohio -1

Ball State at Toledo

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -9.5

Actual Line: Toledo -12

College Football Week 11 Lines: Wednesday, November 9

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -5

Actual Line: EVEN

Buffalo at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -5.5

Actual Line: Buffalo -2

Kent State at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Bowling Green -3

Actual Line: Kent State -2.5

College Football Week 11 Lines: Thursday, November 10

Tulsa at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -6.5

Actual Line: Memphis -6.5

Georgia Southern at Louisiana

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -3

Actual Line: Louisiana -3

College Football Week 11 Lines: Friday, November 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -9.5

Actual Line: Cincinnati -5.5

Colorado at USC

Fiu Early Guess: USC -35

Actual Line: USC -34

Fresno State at UNLV

Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -15.5

Actual Line: Fresno State -8.5

College Football Week 11 Lines: Saturday, November 12

Missouri at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -20

Actual Line: Tennessee -21

Indiana at Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -38.5

Actual Line: Ohio State -40.5

LSU at Arkansas

Fiu Early Guess: LSU -5

Actual Line: LSU -3

Purdue at Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Illinois -7.5

Actual Line: Illinois -6.5

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -13.5

Actual Line: Kentucky -17.5

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -9

Actual Line: Oklahoma -7.5

Notre Dame vs Navy (in Baltimore)

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -17

Actual Line: Notre Dame -17

Liberty at UConn

Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -23.5

Actual Line: Liberty -14.5

Rutgers at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -10.5

Actual Line: Michigan State -12

Virginia Tech at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Duke -8

Actual Line: Duke -10

Pitt at Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -9.5

Actual Line: Pitt -4

SMU at USF

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -20

Actual Line: SMU -17.5

ULM at Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -12.5

Actual Line: Georgia State -14

James Madison at Old Dominion

Fiu Early Guess: Old Dominion -2

Actual Line: James Madison -7.5

Rice at WKU

Fiu Early Guess: WKU -15

Actual Line: WKU -13

