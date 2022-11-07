College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 11

The early college football lines and odds for Week 11 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
College Football Week 11 Opening Lines Early Odds
What are the opening lines for Week 11 of the college football season, and what should they probably be?
Every week I give my guess at what first lines will be without looking, and then add them in after to see just how far off my first thoughts are.
College Football Week 11 Lines: Tuesday, November 8
Eastern Michigan at Akron
Fiu Early Guess: Eastern Michigan -5
Actual Line: Eastern Michigan -7
Ohio at Miami University
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -4.5
Actual Line: Ohio -1
Ball State at Toledo
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -9.5
Actual Line: Toledo -12
College Football Week 11 Lines: Wednesday, November 9
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -5
Actual Line: EVEN
Buffalo at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -5.5
Actual Line: Buffalo -2
Kent State at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Bowling Green -3
Actual Line: Kent State -2.5
College Football Week 11 Lines: Thursday, November 10
Tulsa at Memphis
Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -6.5
Actual Line: Memphis -6.5
Georgia Southern at Louisiana
Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -3
Actual Line: Louisiana -3
College Football Week 11 Lines: Friday, November 11
East Carolina at Cincinnati
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -9.5
Actual Line: Cincinnati -5.5
Colorado at USC
Fiu Early Guess: USC -35
Actual Line: USC -34
Fresno State at UNLV
Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -15.5
Actual Line: Fresno State -8.5
College Football Week 11 Lines: Saturday, November 12
Missouri at Tennessee
Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -20
Actual Line: Tennessee -21
Indiana at Ohio State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -38.5
Actual Line: Ohio State -40.5
LSU at Arkansas
Fiu Early Guess: LSU -5
Actual Line: LSU -3
Purdue at Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Illinois -7.5
Actual Line: Illinois -6.5
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -13.5
Actual Line: Kentucky -17.5
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -9
Actual Line: Oklahoma -7.5
Notre Dame vs Navy (in Baltimore)
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -17
Actual Line: Notre Dame -17
Liberty at UConn
Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -23.5
Actual Line: Liberty -14.5
Rutgers at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -10.5
Actual Line: Michigan State -12
Virginia Tech at Duke
Fiu Early Guess: Duke -8
Actual Line: Duke -10
Pitt at Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -9.5
Actual Line: Pitt -4
SMU at USF
Fiu Early Guess: SMU -20
Actual Line: SMU -17.5
ULM at Georgia State
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -12.5
Actual Line: Georgia State -14
James Madison at Old Dominion
Fiu Early Guess: Old Dominion -2
Actual Line: James Madison -7.5
Rice at WKU
Fiu Early Guess: WKU -15
Actual Line: WKU -13