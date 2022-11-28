College Football Odds Championship Week Opening Early Lines: Where Are The Potential Values?

The early college football lines and odds are out for Championship Week. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?

College Football Championship Week Opening Lines

We’re here. It’s Championship Week, and it’s when all the work and speculation all come to a head as college football crowns its champions before figuring out the bowl bids and College Football Playoff.

The opening lines are out – so where are the possible values? As I do during the season, I take a cut at what the lines are going to be without looking, and then add in the actual early line after.

What does it all mean? Not sure, but it’s always interesting to figure out where perception might meet reality.

College Football Championship Week Lines, December 2

Akron at Buffalo

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -15.5

Actual Line: Buffalo -13.5

Conference USA Championship

North Texas at UTSA

Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -13

Actual Line: UTSA -8

Pac-12 Championship

Utah vs USC

Fiu Early Guess: USC -6

Actual Line: USC -2.5

College Football Championship Week Lines, December 3

Big 12 Championship

Kansas State vs TCU

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -4

Actual Line: TCU -2.5

MAC Championship

Toledo vs Ohio

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -5

Actual Line: Toledo -2.5

Sun Belt Championship

Coastal Carolina at Troy

Fiu Early Guess: Troy -9.5

Actual Line: Troy -10

American Athletic Conference Championship

UCF at Tulane

Fiu Early Guess: Tulane -4.5

Actual Line: Tulane -3

SEC Championship

LSU vs Georgia

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -18

Actual Line: Georgia -17

Mountain West Championship

Fresno State at Boise State

Fiu Early Guess:Boise State -4

Actual Line: Boise State -3.5

ACC Championship

Clemson vs North Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -10

Actual Line: Clemson -8

Big Ten Championship

Purdue vs Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -16

Actual Line: Michigan -16

– Bowl Projections | Rankings