College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13, including Michigan at Ohio State, Auburn at Alabama, and Notre Dame at USC

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Week 13

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 13 College Football Expert Picks

Bowling Green at Ohio | Miss State at Ole Miss

Tulane at Cincinnati | Utah State at Boise State

NC State at North Carolina | Arkansas at Missouri

Nebraska at Iowa | UCLA at Cal

Florida at Florida State | Wyoming at Fresno State

Georgia Tech at Georgia | Michigan at Ohio State

South Carolina at Clemson | Auburn at Alabama

Oregon at Oregon State | Minnesota at Wisconsin

Iowa State at TCU | Michigan State at Penn State

LSU at Texas A&M | Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Notre Dame at USC | Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Kansas at Kansas St | Washington at Wash St

BYU at Stanford | Experts Picks Results

Week 13 Schedule, Game Previews, Predictions

Bowling Green at Ohio

Line: Ohio -7, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio*

E, CFN Ohio

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio

NEXT: Mississippi State at Ole Miss Expert Picks Predictions