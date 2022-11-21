College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13, including Michigan at Ohio State, Auburn at Alabama, and Notre Dame at USC
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Week 13
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 13 College Football Expert Picks
Bowling Green at Ohio | Miss State at Ole Miss
Tulane at Cincinnati | Utah State at Boise State
NC State at North Carolina | Arkansas at Missouri
Nebraska at Iowa | UCLA at Cal
Florida at Florida State | Wyoming at Fresno State
Georgia Tech at Georgia | Michigan at Ohio State
South Carolina at Clemson | Auburn at Alabama
Oregon at Oregon State | Minnesota at Wisconsin
Iowa State at TCU | Michigan State at Penn State
LSU at Texas A&M | Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Notre Dame at USC | Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Kansas at Kansas St | Washington at Wash St
BYU at Stanford | Experts Picks Results
Week 13 Schedule, Game Previews, Predictions
Bowling Green at Ohio
Line: Ohio -7, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio*
E, CFN Ohio
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio