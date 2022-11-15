College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon



College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

Bowling Green at Toledo | EMU at Kent St

SMU at Tulane | USF at Tulsa

SDSU at New Mexico | Navy at UCF

Illinois at Michigan | TCU at Baylor

BC at Notre Dame | Georgia at Kentucky

Ohio State at Maryland | Miami at Clemson

Penn State at Rutgers | Texas at Kansas

Iowa at Minnesota | Tenn at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Arkansas | Ok State at Oklahoma

USC at UCLA | UAB at LSU

Colorado at Washington | Utah at Oregon

Fresno State at Nevada | UNLV at Hawaii

Week 12 Schedule, Game Previews

Bowling Green at Toledo

Line: Bowling Green at Toledo -15.5, o/u: 50.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Toledo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*

E, CFN Toledo*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Toledo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo

NEXT: Eastern Michigan at Kent State Expert Picks, Predictions