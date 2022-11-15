College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
Bowling Green at Toledo | EMU at Kent St
SMU at Tulane | USF at Tulsa
SDSU at New Mexico | Navy at UCF
Illinois at Michigan | TCU at Baylor
BC at Notre Dame | Georgia at Kentucky
Ohio State at Maryland | Miami at Clemson
Penn State at Rutgers | Texas at Kansas
Iowa at Minnesota | Tenn at South Carolina
Ole Miss at Arkansas | Ok State at Oklahoma
USC at UCLA | UAB at LSU
Colorado at Washington | Utah at Oregon
Fresno State at Nevada | UNLV at Hawaii
Week 12 Schedule, Game Previews
Bowling Green at Toledo
Line: Bowling Green at Toledo -15.5, o/u: 50.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Toledo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*
E, CFN Toledo*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Toledo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo