College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Ball State at Toledo
Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 50.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*
E, CFN Toledo*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*