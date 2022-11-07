College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon



College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Ball State at Toledo

Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 50.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*

E, CFN Toledo*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*

