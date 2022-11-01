College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, including Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 10 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Kent State | Buffalo at Ohio

CMU at NIU | WMU at Bowling Green

UTEP at Rice | App State at Coastal Carolina

UMass at UConn | Duke at Boston College

Oregon St at Washington | Air Force at Army

Ohio State at Northwestern | Texas Tech at TCU

Florida at Texas A&M | Tennessee at Georgia

Michigan St at Illinois | Penn St at Indiana

Alabama at LSU | Texas at Kansas State

Michigan at Rutgers | Clemson at Notre Dame

Florida State at Miami | UCLA at Arizona State

Cal at USC | Hawaii at Fresno State

Results So Far | NFL Week 9 Expert Picks

College Football Schedule | NFL Schedule

Line: Kent State -7, o/u: 62

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ball State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ball State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kent State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ball State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kent State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kent State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*

E, CFN Kent State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ball State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ball State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kent State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kent State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ball State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State

NEXT: Buffalo at Ohio Expert Picks, Predictions