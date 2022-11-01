College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, including Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 10 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Kent State | Buffalo at Ohio
CMU at NIU | WMU at Bowling Green
UTEP at Rice | App State at Coastal Carolina
UMass at UConn | Duke at Boston College
Oregon St at Washington | Air Force at Army
Ohio State at Northwestern | Texas Tech at TCU
Florida at Texas A&M | Tennessee at Georgia
Michigan St at Illinois | Penn St at Indiana
Alabama at LSU | Texas at Kansas State
Michigan at Rutgers | Clemson at Notre Dame
Florida State at Miami | UCLA at Arizona State
Cal at USC | Hawaii at Fresno State
Ball State at Kent State
Line: Kent State -7, o/u: 62
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ball State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ball State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kent State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ball State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kent State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kent State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*
E, CFN Kent State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ball State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ball State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kent State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kent State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ball State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State