College football expert picks, predictions for Championship Week with the conference title games for the American Athletic Conference, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC and Sun Belt
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Championship Week
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Championship Week College Football Expert Picks
Akron at Buffalo | North Texas at UTSA
Utah vs USC | Kansas State vs TCU
Ohio vs Toledo | Coastal Carolina at Troy
LSU vs Georgia | UCF at Tulane
Fresno St at Boise St | Purdue vs Michigan
North Carolina vs Clemson | Experts Picks Results
Akron at Buffalo
Line: Buffalo -11.5, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Buffalo
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo*
E, CFN Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Akron
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo