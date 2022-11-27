Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 14

Where are all the top teams in the Week 14 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pitt 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

25 Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 88 (NR)

24 UTSA Roadrunners 10-2 127 (25)

23 UCF Knights 9-3 141 (NR)

22 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 175 (17)

21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 292 (24)

– College Football Playoff Rankings Week 5 Prediction

20 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 299 (NR)

19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 340 (15)

18 Tulane Green Wave 10-2 558 (20)

17 UCLA Bruins 9-3 603 (18)

16 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 613 (22)

– CFN Rankings 1-131: Week 14

15 Oregon Ducks 9-3 681 (9)

14 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 739 (16)

13 LSU Tigers 9-3 845 (6)

12 Utah Utes 9-3 872 (14)

11 Clemson Tigers 10-2 900 (8)

– Scoreboard, Results: Week 13

10 Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 930 (13)

9 Washington Huskies 10-2 1039 (12)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 1143 (11)

7 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 1153 (10)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 1262 (7)

– AP Week 14 Rankings

5 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 1312 (2)

4 USC Trojans 11-1 1381 (5)

3 TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 1446 (4)

2 Michigan Wolverines 12-0 1512 3 1st (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 1572 60 1st (1)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings

AP All-Time Rankings