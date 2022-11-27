Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 14

Where are all the top teams in the Week 14 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pitt 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.
25 Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 88 (NR)
24 UTSA Roadrunners 10-2 127 (25)
23 UCF Knights 9-3 141 (NR)
22 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 175 (17)
21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 292 (24)
20 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 299 (NR)
19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 340 (15)
18 Tulane Green Wave 10-2 558 (20)
17 UCLA Bruins 9-3 603 (18)
16 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 613 (22)
15 Oregon Ducks 9-3 681 (9)
14 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 739 (16)
13 LSU Tigers 9-3 845 (6)
12 Utah Utes 9-3 872 (14)
11 Clemson Tigers 10-2 900 (8)
