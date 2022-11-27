What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
25 Ole Miss Rebels 8-4 (19)
24 UTSA Roadrunners 10-2 (25)
23 UCF Knights 9-3 (NR)
22 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (NR)
21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 (24)
– College Football Playoff Rankings Week 5 Prediction
20 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (17)
19 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (22)
18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (15)
17 Tulane Green Wave 10-2 (20)
16 UCLA Bruins 9-3 (18)
15 Oregon Ducks 9-3 (9)
14 LSU Tigers 9-3 (6)
13 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (16)
12 Utah Utes 9-3 (14)
11 Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 (13)
– Scoreboard, Results: Week 13