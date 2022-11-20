Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction: Week 13

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 12? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
Coaches Poll College Football Top 25 Rankings Prediction: Week 13
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 13 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
25 UCF Knights 8-3 (18)
24 Texas Longhorns 7-4 (NR)
23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 (23)
22 Oregon State Beavers 8-3 (NR)
21 Tulane Green Wave 9-2 (22)
– College Football Playoff Rankings Week 4 Prediction
20 Cincinnati Bearcats 9-2 (21)
19 Ole Miss Rebels 8-3 (14)
18 UCLA Bruins 8-3 (16)
17 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-2 (11)
16 Florida State Seminoles 8-3 (20)
15 Utah Utes 8-3 (10)
14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-3 (19)
13 Kansas State Wildcats 8-3 (17)
12 Washington Huskies 9-2 (15)
11 Oregon Ducks 9-2 (13)
– Scoreboard, Results: Week 12