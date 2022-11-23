Clemson vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction Game Preview

Clemson vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Clemson (10-1), South Carolina (7-4)

Why South Carolina Will Win

Can we all get that Spencer Rattler again?

The arm talent is undeniable and the next-level skills are all there, but he was a tad too tentative at Oklahoma and there have been too many misfires and picks and South Carolina so far. And then he got a hold of the Tennessee secondary, and … BOOM.

438 yards, six touchdown passes, no interceptions, 63-38 win.

It’s not like the pressure is off now going against Clemson in the big rivalry game, but that was a sigh of relief performance for the program. It knows it can win, it knows big things should be coming under head coach Shane Beamer, and it knows it has the passing game in this.

Clemson’s pass defense isn’t as rocky as Tennessee’s, but it’s been hit by teams that can throw – there haven’t been too many of them on the slate.

Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman went off for 337, and cranking up 200 yards hasn’t been a problem for just about everyone else who tried. But if that Rattler shows up, he’s the best quarterback the Tiger secondary has faced so far.

But …

Why Clemson Will Win

Here comes the Clemson pass rush.

The defensive line has hardly been a disappointment this year, but considering the NFL talent and skill up and down the line – even with some injury issues – it hasn’t been quite as dominant as it should’ve been. Now it gets to eat against a Gamecock offensive front that allows way too many plays in the backfield and way too much pressure on Rattler.

Forget where the expectations were set, it’s hard to argue with a defense that leads the ACC in tackles for loss and allows 104 rushing yards per game.

The offensive side should be okay. DJ Uiagalelei doesn’t have to force anything, the running game can take over – South Carolina was hammered against the run over the last three games allowing close to six yards per pop – and the defense will take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Which South Carolina shows up?

It’s not like it’s not fully focused and isn’t going to bust it, but this team has a way of occasionally falling very, very flat.

The turnovers that weren’t there against Tennessee will show up this week. The Tigers will come up with two takeaways – to offset their own offense’s two mistakes – the home crowd atmosphere and energy will be a big boost, and they’ll make it seven in a row in the series.

Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Clemson 38, South Carolina 24

Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Clemson vs South Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

