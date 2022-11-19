Cincinnati vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Cincinnati vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Cincinnati (8-2), Temple (3-7)

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats are deep in the mix for the American Athletic Conference title, win this, beat Tulane next week, go defend your championship.

The passing game has been up or down – Ben Bryant failed to get to 56% in three of his last four games – but the yards are there. As long as the offense is taking advantage of its chances, and as long as the yards are there for Bryant, everything else should fall into place.

The best defense in the AAC with the best pass rush in the conference should hold up fine, but …

Why Temple Will Win

The Owls have something in EJ Warner.

The freshman passer is bombing away with more than 200 yards in six of the last eight games and a 486-yard day against the porous Houston secondary. He’s going to keep throwing and he’s going to keep pressing even in the face of Bearcat pressure.

Cincinnati keeps on winning, but it’s getting thrown on over the last few weeks. Navy didn’t do anything through the air – it’s Navy – but UCF and East Carolina were able to come up with enough yards to matter, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It might not always be pretty, but Cincinnati keeps on getting the job done. It’s still in the mix for a New Year’s Six game, but it’ll have to try against a suddenly interesting Owl offense.

Warner will have a good yardage day, but he’ll give away two picks, The Bearcat defensive front will take over in the second half.

Cincinnati vs Temple Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 31, Temple 20

Line: Cincinnati -16.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cincinnati vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

