Cincinnati vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Cincinnati vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Cincinnati (6-2), Navy (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Cincinnati vs Navy Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

The running game isn’t dominating, but it’s doing just enough to go along with the improvements on defense.

More than anything else, the Midshipmen are owning the time of possession battle again – they lead the AAC keeping the ball for close to 35 minutes a game.

Cincinnati doesn’t do much to try to screw teams up with a quick pace, but it doesn’t care a whole lot about controlling the clock. If the Navy O works, it could be on the field for way too long for UC’s liking.

Here’s the problem with that …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats are brilliant at getting behind the line.

Sacks don’t matter in this – Navy doesn’t throw – but the Bearcat D is No. 1 in the nation in tackles for loss. Overall the run defense has been just okay, but it’ll come up with just enough negative plays to screw up the Navy attack that can’t afford to ever more backwards.

On the flip side, great things happen when Cincinnati runs well. It’s 5-0 when it averaging 3.8 yards per carry or better, and Navy is 0-3 when it gives that up or more.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Navy should be an interesting test for a Cincinnati team coming off the tough loss to UCF. Now that the New Year’s Six dream is all but gone for the Bearcats, will they be focused enough to handle the curveball of a Navy attack?

It’ll take a little bit, but yes.

The Knights ran well in the 25-21 win, but they didn’t dominate up front – and neither will Navy.

The Bearcat offense will be balanced. About 150 rushing yards and 250 through the air should do it as long as it’s converting the third down tries.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Cincinnati vs Navy Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 30, Navy 17

Line: Cincinnati -19.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Cincinnati vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams