Charlotte vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Charlotte vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Charlotte (2-8), Middle Tennessee (4-5)

Charlotte vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

The passing game continues to work.

It has to keep bombing away to make up for the defense, but Chris Reynolds is good for at least 250 yards against the Middle Tennessee defense the takes the ball away but can get bombed on.

Middle Tennessee is 1-6 when allowing 260 yards or more through the air, and the 49ers throw for 271 per game. That’s a tad misleading, though, because …

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

That’s not good enough. The offense can’t keep up with the problems on the defensive side.

The 49ers continue to trot out the worst defense in college football that gets hit too hard against everyone’s ground game and gets bombed on by everyone.

Middle Tennessee might not have a high-powered attack, but it’ll get going with all over 300 yards through the air in this. As long as the offense doesn’t turn it over five times like it did in the puzzling 40-24 loss to Louisiana Tech last week …

What’s Going To Happen

Along with all of the problems on defense, Charlotte has a massive turnover issue with three in three of the last four games and a -10 margin on the year.

Middle Tennessee will bust out of its funk for a little bit with a big day from the balanced attack.

It’ll be fun – these two will trade big offensive shots.

Charlotte vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Middle Tennessee 41, Charlotte 30

Line: Middle Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Charlotte vs Middle Tennessee Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

