Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Wednesday, November 2

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Central Michigan (2-6), Northern Illinois (2-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

For all of the problems and issues, the Central Michigan passing game has been relatively accurate and the ground attack has been okay. It’s going to be the defense, though, that has to pull this off.

The Chippewas are amazing at getting into the backfield – they’re second in the nation in tackles for loss – and are terrific at generating third down stops.

The D should be able to keep the Northern Illinois offense in check – there isn’t a ton to worry about from the Huskies passing game – and the O should be able to get moving a bit against one of the nation’s worst teams at generating third down stops.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 9

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Central Michigan gets off the bus at -2 in turnover margin.

The 18 turnovers this season have been a killer, giving the ball away four times in the loss to Bowling Green and losing the last four times the O gave it up multiple times.

Northern Illinois doesn’t force takeaways, though. The defense has been better overall over the last two weeks on the road, but that’s partly because the running game has been dominant enough to control the action.

The Central Michigan defensive front doesn’t get gouged too often, but if NIU can come close to the 260-yard mark on the ground – it got there in three of the last four games – it should be okay.

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Good luck trying to figure out if and when Northern Illinois will play well.

Good luck trying to figure out if and when Central Michigan will play well.

Both teams are having major issues and one is about to get knocked out of the bowl picture after coming into the season with hopes of winning a MAC title. Northern Illinois will get a bit more out of it run defense and ground game than Central Michigan will.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 10

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 31, Central Michigan 24

Line: Northern Illinois -3.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams