Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction Game Preview

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Central Michigan (4-7), Eastern Michigan (7-4)

Why Central Michigan Will Win

It’s a cliché, but it fits.

This is Central Michigan’s bowl game.

It was a wildly weird and disappointing season, but the team was on a nice roll of three wins in four games before the power outage 12-10 loss to Western Michigan with just 253 yards and no luck whatsoever.

Eastern Michigan has gotten by week after week even after having a slew of problems with penalties, third down stops, and generating pressure in the backfield.

It’s all about the ground game. Central Michigan is 4-0 when it gets past 160 rushing yards and 0-7 when it doesn’t.

Eastern Michigan allowed more than 160 yards five times, but …

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Again, Eastern Michigan has bene able to get over its issues to find ways to win.

The turnovers chilled out over the second half of the year, the penalties haven’t been a killer, and the offense ends up coming through when it has to. On the flip side, Central Michigan has a way to screwing up when it can’t afford to.

The 11 penalties and three fumbles against Western Michigan were a killer, there were three or more turnovers in four games, and the offensive punch hasn’t been there on a consistent basis.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Michigan is amazing offensively on third downs – it’s No. 1 in the MAC in conversion percentage – and Central Michigan leads the league in third down D.

The Chippewas are playing with their backfield to find the right combination of young parts to build around for next year, and they’ll find success early on.

Eastern Michigan will get back into it, but the Central Michigan running game will be too much.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 30, Eastern Michigan 26

Line: Central Michigan -1.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

