Cal vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Cal vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Cal (3-6), Oregon State (6-3)

Cal vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

The Bears are in desperate need of a win.

On a five-game losing streak, the defense has crashed, but it’s more about the team not being able to break through with a lick of luck in several close games.

The offense and passing game keep on working with three touchdown passes in each of the last three games – Jack Plummer went off for over 400 yards against USC – and it all has to crank up against a leaky Oregon State defense.

Cal can’t stop anyone from throwing, so as long as Plummer is on – he’ll get time against an Oregon State defense that doesn’t have a pass rush – this will be a fight.

Why Oregon State Will Win

Yeah, the Cal defense. It’s not slowing anyone down.

To be fair, it had to go against USC, Oregon, and Washington over the last three weeks, but everyone is throwing at will against a secondary allowing 300 yards per game.

Oregon State’s offense is coming off a rough day with just 262 yards in the 24-21 loss to Washington last week. It might not bomb away on the Bears, but the ground game will hit 200 yards and there should be a good balance to keep everything going.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State gets to have fun now.

It’s bowl eligible, it has a trip to Arizona State next week before dealing with Oregon, and it can play a little looser. However, it had all that last week and it didn’t work in the bad weather against Washington. Now the team is back home.

This week it’ll deal with a desperate Cal team that will get the O going, but won’t be able to get enough out of the defensive line to be disruptive.

Cal vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 30, Cal 17

Line: Oregon State -13.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Cal vs Oregon State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

