BYU vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

BYU vs Stanford Prediction Game Preview

BYU vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: BYU (6-5), Stanford (3-8)

Why BYU Will Win

The passing game has kicked it back in.

Rolling for 455 yards against Utah Tech was no big deal, but that came off a 377-yard, three touchdown day against Boise State. Jaren Hall has thrown for two or more touchdowns in nine straight games and ten of the last 11, and even better are the downfield throws.

BYU has a ground attack – it’s 5-2 when running for over 115 yards – but it’s better when it’s cranking up the downfield plays. Stanford can’t stop the run – going 0-7 when giving up 160 yards or more – but in this, BYU will grind to set up the big throws from Hall. But …

Why Stanford Will Win

BYU’s defense has been struggling, too.

It got the job done against the terrific Boise State running attack, but it’s about to get tested after allowing over 200 yards on the ground in five straight games before that.

Stanford’s passing attack has to keep things moving, but it can’t abandon the running game that couldn’t get going against the better Pac-12 defenses but should have a little success here.

It has to establish the run early, hit a few third down plays, and it has to keep BYU from consistently moving the chains – it’s the best in the Pac-12 at coming up with third down stops.

There aren’t going to be a lot of turnovers or penalties, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford just doesn’t score enough.

It’s possible the defense rises up in the final game of the year, but the three wins came when allowing 14 points or fewer and allowed 27 or more against everyone else.

BYU is 0-4 when scoring fewer than 26 points and 6-1 when scoring that many or more. The BYU offense will struggle to get past 26 points, but it’ll do it.

BYU vs Stanford Prediction, Line

BYU 27, Stanford 23

Line: BYU -6.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

BYU vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

