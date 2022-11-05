BYU vs Boise State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

BYU vs Boise State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS2

Record: BYU (0-0), Boise State (0-0)

BYU vs Boise State Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

What’s going wrong?

BYU was rolling along with a 4-1 record and only a loss at Oregon, but it all fell apart fast. Even so, the offense is working well enough – except in the ugly loss to Liberty – and it should be able to get things moving a bit against the Boise State defense.

Yes, the Bronco defense has been great lately, but it also hasn’t faced too many great offenses – that includes Fresno State before QB Jake Haener was back. Because he was out, the Boise State pass defense stats look great, but they’re a bit of a misrepresentation.

Oregon State was the one team that threw for over 200 yards, and UTEP was able to hit 90% of its throws. Those were Boise State’s two losses.

However, what is BYU’s big problem?

Why Boise State Will Win

Welcome to the BYU run defense.

It was supposed to be terrific, but it’s been a total disaster allowing over 200 yards per game. It had problems in the first part of the season, and then it fell off the map over the last five games.

Teams aren’t just committing to the run; they’re busting through with big dashes when they try.

Boise State’s running game went from mediocre to unstoppable after the most to offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, pushing for close to 1,000 yards over the last four games with 13 scores.

What’s Going To Happen

BYU is still very good. It’s got plenty of talent, there are enough good parts to turn this around late, and the offense should be good enough to keep up.

However, Boise State will rip off 250 rushing yards and control the game throughout. The BYU defense can’t come up with third down stops and can’t make plays behind the line. Boise State will take advantage all of that.

BYU vs Boise State Prediction, Line

Boise State 38, BYU 30

Line: Boise State -7.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

BYU vs Boise State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

