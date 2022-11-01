Buffalo vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Buffalo vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Buffalo (5-3), Ohio (5-3)

Buffalo vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo might run for a bajillion yards.

Ohio is a whole lot of fun, it’s a win away from being bowl eligible, and it really, really doesn’t do enough defensively. It’s got the most problems against decent passing teams – UB can throw without a problem – but when the Bull ground attack is working, forget it.

Buffalo has won five straight since an 0-3 start, but the offensive balance is there, getting to 200 yards on the ground is expected, and the O is fantastic at controlling the clock.

It should all work against the nation’s worst defense, but …

Why Ohio Will Win

The Bobcat defense hasn’t ben that bad lately.

It got ripped to shreds over the first six weeks, but it held up great against the run against Western Michigan – the six takeaways helped – and it got by Northern Illinois even though the run defense wasn’t great.

All the D has to do is hold serve so the wonderful offense can take over. There aren’t a slew of giveaways, the passing attack should be a lock for close to 250 yards, and there aren’t enough turnovers to matter.

The Bobcats failed to give it away in three of the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo has been playing too well on both sides of the ball.

The defense is forcing turnovers in bunches, but in this it’s going to be about the time of possession battle. Every third down stop for UB will be gold. The offense will take over, keep the ball for long periods of time, and grind out a win to keep showing why this might be the best team in the MAC.

Buffalo vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Buffalo 31, Ohio 27

Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Buffalo vs Ohio Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

