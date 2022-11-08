Buffalo vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Wednesday, November 9

Buffalo vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Buffalo (5-4), Central Michigan (3-6)

Buffalo vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

There’s no margin for error for Buffalo.

It has to keep winning to have a shot at taking the MAC East after losing to Ohio last week, and it starts by not screwing up.

The ground game might not be dominant against a decent Central Michigan defensive front, and there will be times when the O stalls. However, the defense should be able to make up for it by taking the ball away.

UB comes up with takeaways in spurts – it came up with four or more in three games – and Central Michigan will be happy to oblige. The Chippewas are a horrendous -12 in turnover margin with two or more fumbles in five of the last six games.

But …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The defense really has been good.

The run defense has only allowed more than 170 yards once, the secondary doesn’t get roasted, and most of the problems come from the offense’s inability to hang on to the ball.

The D is the best in the MAC at coming up with third down stops, it’s fantastic at getting into the backfield to be disruptive, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Fumbles, fumbles, fumbles. Central Michigan is the worst team in the nation in lost fumbles, but Buffalo might not need them.

As long as the Bulls are patient and don’t take a slew of chances, they should be able to grind away a bit and take advantage of their opportunities to score. Between that and dominating the time of possession battle, Buffalo will get bowl eligible.

Buffalo vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Buffalo 27, Central Michigan 24

Line: Buffalo -1.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Buffalo vs Central Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

