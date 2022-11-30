Buffalo vs Akron prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Championship Week, Friday, December 2

Buffalo vs Akron Prediction Game Preview

Buffalo vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Amherst, NY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Buffalo (5-6), Akron (2-9)

Why Akron Will Win

Where did that come from?

Akron had fought through the first season under head coach Joe Moorhead with more production and promise than previous years, but without the results to show for it.

Jeff Undercuffler stepped up with his best performance of the season – throwing for 312 yards and three scores in the stunning 44-12 win over Northern Illinois for the first win of the year over an FBS team. The offense hasn’t been a problem and should bomb away on Buffalo, too.

The UB pass defense hasn’t been bad overall, but Ohio was able to roll for over 300 yards and five scores a few weeks ago, the run defense disappeared, and it’s been an ugly three game losing streak without a win since October 22nd.

Akron can play loose – it got its win, things are pointing up, and it can play the spoiler role.

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls are a win away from a nice trip, various gifts and prizes, and more football.

It’s this simple. Win, go to a bowl game. Lose, and the season is over.

The Bulls have to control the clock and the game from the start. They’re good at operating at their own pace, and Akron has too many problems consistently converting on third downs to keep things going – the Northern Illinois game aside.

The offense has stalled a bit, but it doesn’t have a bit problem with turnovers, Akron is good for at least two giveaways, probably three, and few teams are better at taking advantage of its chances with UB terrific in the red zone.

What’s Going To Happen

This was supposed to be played a few weeks ago, and then natured dumped a whole lot of snow on Buffalo. At the very least, both teams should be fresh.

The Akron offensive line has stepped it up over the last few weeks. The running game has been better, but there’s still a problem keeping defenses out of the backfield. As long as the Buffalo run defense can hold up, the defense should be okay despite allowing at least 250 yards through the air.

It won’t be a breeze, but Buffalo will hang on late to get its bowl game.

Buffalo vs Akron Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Akron 23

Line: Buffalo -11.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Buffalo vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

