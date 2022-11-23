Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Thursday, November 24

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 24

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Buffalo Bills (7-3), Detroit Lions (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

The Bills have made themselves at home.

Moved to Detroit last week after Buffalo got dumped with a gajillion feet of snow, the team got through the change of surroundings – and an illness that hit hard during the week – to get by the Browns to get back on track after a two game losing streak.

What went right? The offense finally stopped turning it over. More specifically, Josh Allen quit throwing that one really bad pass at the really wrong time.

That, and the running game rolled. Now it gets to go against the abysmal Detroit run D that was gouged by Justin Fields and Chicago a few weeks ago, didn’t handle the Giant passing attack last week, and got run over for three touchdowns against Green Bay, and …

– Week 12 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

Won. Detroit’s defense was bad, but the team still managed to win three in a row thanks to all the takeaways.

There were three against the Packers, three more against the Giants, and one really, really big one against the Bears on an inexplicably bad throw by Fields.

+7 in turnover margin over the last four games, that has to continue, the defense has to overcome all the yards it’ll give up by forcing Allen and company to screw up a few times, and on the other side …

– CFN Week 13 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Can Detroit start throwing again?

The running game should work a little bit on the Buffalo defense, but the passing attack has to be there to keep up the pace.

The Bills will shine in the Thanksgiving Day spotlight, Allen will be terrific – even with his banged up elbow – and the defense will overcome a rough start by clamping down on the struggling Lion passing game.

– College Football Playoff rankings reaction

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Detroit 23

Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Must See Rating: 3.5

– Bowl Projections | Rankings