Bowling Green vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Tuesday, November 15

Bowling Green vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview

Bowling Green vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Bowling Green (5-5), Toledo (7-3)

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The Falcons are still in the hunt for the MAC East title if they win out – Ohio is coming up – and get a little help. For now, getting a win would mean a bowl game. That’s more than good enough.

They might be having problems with mistakes, but they’re used to that by now – they beat Central Michigan despite getting flagged 17 times and fought through games with multiple turnovers.

They have to use their great pass rush to keep the Toledo passing game from going off. That disruptive front has to force takeaways, going 3-0 with three or more turnovers and Toledo 0-3 with multiple turnovers, but …

Why Toledo Will Win

Toledo wins when it runs well.

It’s 7-1 when it hits 130 yards on the ground – only losing to Buffalo when the O couldn’t stop giving the ball away – and the Bowling Green run defense is spotty.

The Falcons don’t get steamrolled over, but they couldn’t handle the flash of Kent State last week allowing over 200 yards on the ground, Buffalo ran wild, and the UCLA was UCLA with is rushing attack. They’re 0-3 when allowing over 200 rushing yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo is going to start running and keep running. Getting to 200 yards won’t be a problem, but how much will the team care?

The MAC West title is already wrapped up and a bowl game is now a lock, but it’s the final regular season game of the year. It might be a Tuesday night, but it’s Senior Day.

The Rockets are going to control the game on the ground from the start.

Bowling Green vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Toledo 37, Bowling Green 20

Line: Toledo -15.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Bowling Green vs Toledo Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams