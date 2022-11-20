Bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 12 over the 2022 season.

This just got a little more clear.

First of all, there are going to be enough bowl eligible teams – check out who’s going bowling and who won’t here – which means we won’t have to deal with APR or any other factors for five-win teams.

That doesn’t mean we can’t have more eligible teams – there’s a chance there are a few too many and another bowl is added at the last second like last year – but things have settled down.

Now it comes down to who makes the New Year’s Six games and who doesn’t.

All the College Football Playoff teams and projected New Year’s Six squads are here with the explanation, but overall and on a big picture bowl projection level, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, and Arkansas getting to six wins makes things easier, and again, we have enough teams.

After next week the bowl projections and College Football Playoff picture should be even more set, but for now …

Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions Week 12

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

College Football Playoff Top 25 Prediction: Nov 22

Bowl Bubble: Every School’s Bowl Situation

2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins

Bowl Projections: Week 12 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

All Times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Bowling Green

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: UConn vs Appalachian State

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs UCF

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs Washington

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Marshall

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Utah vs South Carolina

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Georgia Southern

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Southern Miss vs Florida Atlantic

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Fresno State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Troy vs Air Force

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs Coastal Carolina

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: BYU vs Kansas



Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Tulane vs Liberty

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Miami vs Arkansas

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs San Jose State

Bowl Projections: Week 12 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

More Bowl Projections After Week 12: NEXT