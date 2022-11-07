Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Out, Who's On The Bubble Going Into Week 11

College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?

What college football teams are already bowl eligible, which ones are out of the mix, and which teams are on the bubble with three weeks to go?

There are a few tweaks here and there – you need seven wins if two came against FCS teams (this matters for Army and Appalachian State) – but for the most part a team needs to get six wins to become bowl eligible.

That’s why the emotions were running so high on the sidelines after Kansas beat Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Below is the status of every college football team the it comes their respective bowl situations. What’s every team’s remaining schedule?

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

Bowl Projections | Rankings 1-131, By Conference

ACC Bowl Eligible Teams

Bowl Eligible

Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible

Boston College, Virginia Tech

Will Likely Go Bowling

Pitt (5-4): at Virginia, Duke, at Miami

Bowl Bubble/Likely Won’t Go Bowling



Georgia Tech (4-5): Miami, at North Carolina, at Georgia

Miami (4-5): at Georgia Tech, at Clemson, Pitt

Virginia (3-6): Pitt, Coastal Carolina, at Virginia Tech

NEXT: American Athletic Conference Bowl Eligible Teams