Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Out, Who's In: Updated After Each Game

College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?
Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s On The Bubble Updated After Each Game
What teams are bowl eligible, and which teams are going to be left out of the fun?
It comes down to the big Saturday of Rivalry Week. Missouri already got eligible with its win over Arkansas, and Miami University got to six wins after beating Ball State – and now it’s off to the Bahamas Bowl.
Who else needs to win on Saturday to keep the season going?
Below is the status of every college football team the it comes their respective bowl situations. Who’s in with six wins, who’s out, and who’s on the bubble?
[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png
Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s On The Bubble
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
ACC Bowl Eligible Teams
Teams in italics moved categories this week
Bowl Eligible
Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible
Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Will Likely Go Bowling
Miami (5-6): Pitt
Bowl Bubble/Likely Won’t Go Bowling
Georgia Tech (5-6): at Georgia