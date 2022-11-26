Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Out, Who's In: Updated After Each Game

College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?

What teams are bowl eligible, and which teams are going to be left out of the fun?

It comes down to the big Saturday of Rivalry Week. Missouri already got eligible with its win over Arkansas, and Miami University got to six wins after beating Ball State – and now it’s off to the Bahamas Bowl.

Who else needs to win on Saturday to keep the season going?

Below is the status of every college football team the it comes their respective bowl situations. Who’s in with six wins, who’s out, and who’s on the bubble?

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

ACC Bowl Eligible Teams

Teams in italics moved categories this week

Bowl Eligible

Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible

Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Will Likely Go Bowling

Miami (5-6): Pitt

Bowl Bubble/Likely Won’t Go Bowling

Georgia Tech (5-6): at Georgia

