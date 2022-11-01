Bowl Bubble: Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Done, Who Needs A Win

College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?

Bowl Bubble and Eligible Teams: Week 10

What college football teams are going bowling? Which ones are already out of the race for one of the big exhibitions, and which ones are still in the running but are in for a fight?

Who’ll make it, who won’t, and who’ll have to sweat it out?

Obviously Georgias, Tennessees, and Ohio States of the world are way past just the goal of just playing in a bowl game, but some shockingly big names are in serious trouble of not getting an invite.

A team has to win six games to be bowl eligible. That doesn’t guarantee a spot if there are more eligible teams than spaces, and there’s a way for five-win teams to get in if there aren’t enough available options – we’ll deal with the APR academic side of this later if we have to – but win six games, and there will be a swag bag waiting for you.

By conference, here are the eligible teams, the teams that are out, and the teams that have work to do.

ACC Bowl Eligible Teams

Bowl Eligible

Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible

None Yet

Will Likely Go Bowling

Duke (5-3): at Boston College, Virginia Tech, at Pitt, Wake Forest

Florida State (5-3): at Miami, at Syracuse, Louisiana, Florida

Louisville (5-3): James Madison, at Clemson, NC State, at Kentucky

Miami (4-4): Florida State, at Georgia Tech, at Clemson, Pitt

Pitt (4-4): Syracuse, at Virginia, Duke, at Miami

Bowl Bubble/Likely Won’t Go Bowling

Boston College (2-6): Duke, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Syracuse

Georgia Tech (3-5): at Virginia Tech, Miami, at North Carolina, at Georgia

Virginia (3-5): North Carolina, Pitt, Coastal Carolina, at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech (2-6): Georgia Tech, at Duke, at Liberty, Virginia

