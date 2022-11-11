Boston College vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Boston College vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Boston College (2-7), NC State (7-2)

Boston College vs NC State Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

The Eagles at least played tough against Duke. They lost 38-31, but the passing game worked like it’s supposed to and it was the type of good, competitive battle they were supposed to be in all season long.

NC State might be in the hunt for a ten-win season and they might be fighting through some rough patches, but they struggled way too much in a 22-21 home win over a bad Virginia Tech, they’re not running well, and they’re not cranking up the offense.

BC might not be Wake Forest through the air, but it should be able to push for well over 250 yards and closer to 300, and …

Why NC State Will Win

NC State isn’t pretty, but it’s effective.

Yeah, it struggled against Virginia Tech – and won. It struggled against East Carolina to start the season, Wake Forest last week, and had a fight against Florida State and won all three games.

More steady than sensational, it helped NC State to be able to limit the turnovers and mistakes over the last few games. It hasn’t turned the ball over in three weeks and has only turned the ball over multiple times twice so far this season.

It’s this simple; if Boston College doesn’t come up with at least three takeaways, it has no chance of winning this.

Boston College isn’t coming up with at least three takeaways. It only did that once all season, and that was against Maine.

What’s Going To Happen

The NC State defense has been amazing at bending without doing a lot of breaking. Boston College will come up with a few yards through the air, but it’s not going to convert drives into points.

Forget about any Eagle running game against this defense – be shocked if there are more than 60 yards. It’s NC State – it’s not going to run away and hide with this – but it’ll be in control.

Boston College vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 31, Boston College 10

Line: NC State -19.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Boston College vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

