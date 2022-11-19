Boise State vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Boise State vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boise State (7-3), Wyoming (7-3)

Why Boise State Will Win

The Bronco running game keeps on rolling – at least in the Mountain West.

It was stopped in the loss to BYU, but it came back and ripped through Nevada for close to six yards and four scores. Now it goes against a Wyoming defense that’s not all that bad, but it loses when it gives up more than five yards per carry.

It only did it twice, but if the Broncos can get this thing going, it’ll be in control from the start.

The offense gets the spotlight, but the defense keeps on producing. It leads the Mountain West in third down stops, it’s great against mediocre passing games, and it’s fourth in the nation overall.

It’ll keep the score low and hang around this game throughout. But …

Why Wyoming Will Win

Welcome to Laramie, Wyoming.

When everyone wakes up in the morning it’ll be about 3 degrees. It’ll warm up to a balmy 16 by the time the game starts, and that should all work out fine for the Cowboys.

It’s not like Boise State operates in Miami Beach, but the weather conditions should make this a low scoring fight. Wyoming is used to that – it’s been strong in close games, especially at home, and it should be able to use its combination of pass rush and running game to make this a good fight.

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State wins the Mountain Division title with a win, and Wyoming has a shot if it wins and can pull off a win at Fresno State next week or gets a Boise State loss to Utah State.

Don’t expect any sort of a shootout. These two will battle with their respective ground games and big stops from the defenses. Boise State will have a little bit more on each side, but it’ll be a fight.

Boise State vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Boise State 24, Wyoming 17

Line: Boise State -14.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Boise State vs Wyoming Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

