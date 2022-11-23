Boise State vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Boise State vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Boise State (8-3), Utah State (6-5)

Why Utah State Will Win

Will Boise State care?

Of course it would like to win on Senior Day, and of course it wants to keep the momentum going with six straight Mountain West wins and two victories in a row after the loss to BYU, but it has the Mountain West title game against Fresno State next week.

This isn’t even the team’s last home game – the championship is being played in Albertsons.

Utah State completely turned its season around after starting 1-5. It’s on a nice 5-1 run, it’s bowl eligible, and it’s all coming from the offense with a good balance and a defense that’s forcing enough takeaways to get by. However …

Why Boise State Will Win

It also helped Utah State that it played New Mexico, Hawaii, and Colorado State in this run. Give it credit for taking down San Jose State and Air Force, but both of those were at home.

Again, the defense hasn’t been bad, but it’s been rocky against the run allowing almost five yards per carry. Now it gets a rolling Boise State running game that’s ripping though just about everything.

The Broncos are 6-0 when running for 130 yards or more. Utah State gives up close to 200 yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

You’ll have to forgive Boise State if it wants to get this over with and move on as quickly as possible. Being on Friday morning should make this even weirder.

Utah State will come out fired up to make a statement on a national stage – getting to seven wins would be a big deal considering how many bowl eligible Mountain West teams there are – but the Boise State defense will clamp down hard in the second half.

Call it a tone-setting mindset for what’s coming next.

Boise State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Boise State 34, Utah State 20

Line: Boise State -16.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Boise State vs Utah State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

