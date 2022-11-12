Boise State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Boise State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boise State (6-3), Nevada (2-7)

Boise State vs Nevada Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

It all stalled in last week’s tough 31-28 loss to BYU, but the ground game has been dominant over the second half of the season with well over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in the last five games.

Boise State’s offense has been a powerhouse with the passing game balancing things out with 200 yards, the defense is the best in the Mountain West, and Nevada won’t be able to handle any of it.

Why Nevada Will Win

Can the Nevada passing game work?

BYU’s offense had stalled, but Jaren Hall was able to bomb away for 377 yards on the Bronco secondary that hadn’t faced a whole slew of teams that can throw – it missed Jake Haener in the win over Fresno State.

The Wolf Pack can’t hold up on the lines, so it needs to throw and keep throwing – they have to put it in the air at least 40 times, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be enough.

Boise State still has work to do to lock up the Mountain division no matter what, but it’ll take a big step forward with a relatively stress-free win.

Pound, rely on the defense, repeat.

Boise State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Boise State 38, Nevada 16

Line: Boise State -20.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Boise State vs Nevada Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

