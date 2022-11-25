Big Ten Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Results So Far
Straight Up 79-19, ATS 63-33, o/u 53-42
Friday, November 25
Nebraska at Iowa
4:00 BTN
Line: Iowa -10.5, o/u: 38.5
Saturday, November 26
Michigan at Ohio State
12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -7.5, o/u: 57.5
Rutgers at Maryland
12:00 BTN
Line: Maryland -14.5, o/u: 48.5
Illinois at Northwestern
3:30 BTN
Line: Illinois -14.5, o/u: 37.5
Minnesota at Wisconsin
3:30 ESPN
Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 35.5
Purdue at Indiana
3:30 BTN
Line:Purdue -10.5, o/u: 54.5
Michigan State at Penn State
4:00 FS1
Line: Penn State -18.5, o/u: 52.5
