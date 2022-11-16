Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Results So Far

Straight Up 74-17, ATS 59-30, o/u 47-41

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 5

12:00 ABC

Line: Michigan -17.5, o/u: 42.5

12:00 ESPN

Line: Wisconsin -13.5, o/u: 39.5

12:00 BTN

Line: Purdue -19.5, o/u: 47.5

12:00 BTN

Line: Michigan State -10.5, o/u: 47.5

3:30 ABC

Line: Ohio State -27.5, o/u: 64.5

3:30 BTN

Line: Penn State -19.5, o/u: 44.5

4:00 BTN

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 32.5





CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction