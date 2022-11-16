Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12
Results So Far
Straight Up 74-17, ATS 59-30, o/u 47-41
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, November 5
Illinois at Michigan
12:00 ABC
Line: Michigan -17.5, o/u: 42.5
Wisconsin at Nebraska
12:00 ESPN
Line: Wisconsin -13.5, o/u: 39.5
Northwestern at Purdue
12:00 BTN
Line: Purdue -19.5, o/u: 47.5
Indiana at Michigan State
12:00 BTN
Line: Michigan State -10.5, o/u: 47.5
Ohio State at Maryland
3:30 ABC
Line: Ohio State -27.5, o/u: 64.5
Penn State at Rutgers
3:30 BTN
Line: Penn State -19.5, o/u: 44.5
Iowa at Minnesota
4:00 BTN
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 32.5
