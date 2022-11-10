Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11
Results So Far
Straight Up 68-16, ATS 55-27, o/u 44-37
Saturday, November 12
Indiana at Ohio State
12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -40.5, o/u: 57.5
Purdue at Illinois
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 44.5
Rutgers at Michigan State
12:00 BTN
Line: Michigan State -10.5, o/u: 40.5
Nebraska at Michigan
3:30 ABC
Prediction: Michigan 40, Nebraska 13
Line: Nebraska -29.5, o/u: 49.5
Maryland at Penn State
3:30 FOX
Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 59.5
Wisconsin at Iowa
3:30 FS1
Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 35.5
Northwestern at Minnesota
3:30 BTN
Line: Minnesota -17.5, o/u: 40.5
