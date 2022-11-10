Big Ten Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 11

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten

By November 10, 2022 2:25 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Results So Far
Straight Up 68-16, ATS 55-27, o/u 44-37

Click on each game for the preview and prediction 

Saturday, November 12

Indiana at Ohio State

12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -40.5, o/u: 57.5

Purdue at Illinois

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Rutgers at Michigan State

12:00 BTN
Line: Michigan State -10.5, o/u: 40.5

Nebraska at Michigan

3:30 ABC
Prediction: Michigan 40, Nebraska 13
Line: Nebraska -29.5, o/u: 49.5

Maryland at Penn State

3:30 FOX
Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 59.5

Wisconsin at Iowa

3:30 FS1
Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 35.5

Northwestern at Minnesota

3:30 BTN
Line: Minnesota -17.5, o/u: 40.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11
Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble
Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

